'Reversed & Deserved II' – Illustrated GIF series (2019)

'Reversed & Deserved II' – Illustrated GIF series (2019) vector sketch flat drawing branding illustration design
GIFs made to raise awareness about animal cruelty. The roles are reversed and (maybe) pain is deserved.

This GIF is based on the roles of meat consumption. As soon as these are changed, people are suddenly silent.

Illustration style inspired by Burnt Toast.
www.burnttoastcreative.com

© 2019 Devon Habets. All rights reserved.

Posted on Feb 7, 2021
