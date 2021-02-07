👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Hey Dribbble 👋
I use my weather app daily. Getting the most valuable information to the user fast and easy is the most important task of any weather app.
I challanged myself by making an interface that does exactly that.
I also planed on making a dark mode version of this one, since I like to not get by eyes burned out when checking the forecast for the upcomming day late at night 😅
Hope you like it! 🙃
Any feedback is greatly apprechiated!