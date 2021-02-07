Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Illustration of a cute cheerful monster with a greeting. Positive and unique design. Children's bright illustration. Use the product for printing on clothing, accessories, party decorations, labels and stickers, kids room decoration, invitation cards, scrapbooking, kids crafts, diaries and more.
EPS_10, SVG, JPG, PNG file transparent with a resolution of 300 dpi, 15000 X 15000.
Creative Market: https://crmrkt.com/BJ5ROA
Design Bundles: https://designbundles.net/keno-shop/1197549-cheerful-cartoon-monster
Thehungry Jpeg: https://thehungryjpeg.com/product/3874593-cheerful-cartoon-monster
Template Monster: https://www.templatemonster.com/vectors/cheerful-cartoon-monster-vector-165243.html  
Graphic River: https://graphicriver.net/item/cheerful-cartoon-monster/32632569
ArtStation: https://www.artstation.com/a/6661191

Posted on Feb 7, 2021
