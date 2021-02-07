🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Cheerful cartoon monster
Illustration of a cute cheerful monster with a greeting. Positive and unique design. Children's bright illustration. Use the product for printing on clothing, accessories, party decorations, labels and stickers, kids room decoration, invitation cards, scrapbooking, kids crafts, diaries and more.
-------------------------------------------
EPS_10, SVG, JPG, PNG file transparent with a resolution of 300 dpi, 15000 X 15000.
-------------------------------------------
Creative Market: https://crmrkt.com/BJ5ROA
Design Bundles: https://designbundles.net/keno-shop/1197549-cheerful-cartoon-monster
Thehungry Jpeg: https://thehungryjpeg.com/product/3874593-cheerful-cartoon-monster
Template Monster: https://www.templatemonster.com/vectors/cheerful-cartoon-monster-vector-165243.html
Graphic River: https://graphicriver.net/item/cheerful-cartoon-monster/32632569
ArtStation: https://www.artstation.com/a/6661191