Manisha M

Onboarding Screens - Yoga App

Manisha M
Manisha M
  • Save
Onboarding Screens - Yoga App onboarding screen onboarding yoga app yoga ui inspiration uiux uxui design mobile trends mobile uiux mobile ui mobile app mobile design
Download color palette

Hey guys,

Here are the onboarding screens for the Yoga App I designed as part of my UX/UI Case Study.
Hit 'L' to show some love :)

You can read the entire case study on medium:
https://medium.com/design-bootcamp/yoga-app-a-ux-case-study-6b5de99a4ce0

Manisha M
Manisha M

More by Manisha M

View profile
    • Like