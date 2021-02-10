Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
AR Shakir
Dark UI

Ferrari Superfast 813 | Freebie

Ferrari Superfast 813 | Freebie dark website dark dashboard dark app dark mode dark theme dark ui remote control app modernism ipad ui ipad app freebie dashboard ui car manager car ui car dashboard car remote superfast ferrari
  1. Ferrari Superfast 813.png
  2. Ferrari Superfast 813 - Ipad.png
  3. Ferrari Superfast 813 - HP.png
  4. Ferrari Superfast 813 - Thank You.png

Hey guys!
Another day, another freebie.
This shot is concept about a car management through ipad app. One can control his/her car here and can easily take manage to some of cool function inside his car.
I've created this concept app design for Ferrari Superfast 813 model.

Please have a look at my design, make sure to share your feedback in the comments section and don't forget to show some love by pressing that like button.

Don't forget to press follow button to keep more cool stuff coming

Shot inpired from @hadialtaf

Ferrari Superfast 813 by arshakir.fig
200 KB
Download
    • Like