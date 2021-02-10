Ferrari Superfast 813 | Freebie

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hey guys!
Another day, another freebie.
This shot is concept about a car management through ipad app. One can control his/her car here and can easily take manage to some of cool function inside his car.
I've created this concept app design for Ferrari Superfast 813 model.
Please have a look at my design, make sure to share your feedback in the comments section and don't forget to show some love by pressing that like button.
Don't forget to press follow button to keep more cool stuff coming
Shot inpired from @hadialtaf