“Rain on me” by Lady Gaga - Adobe Contest

“Rain on me” by Lady Gaga - Adobe Contest illustrator poster eloise ponnau design art pink colorful adobe contest ponnau eloiseponnau eloise illustration indesign photoshop procreate app procreate art procreate rain on me lady gaga print
“Rain on me” by Lady Gaga - Adobe Contest

Discover the complete project on Behance :
https://www.behance.net/gallery/105772795/Adobe-Wettbewerb

Visit my Dribbble profile to see other illustrations and projects.

Behance : https://www.behance.net/eloiseponnau
More on : https://eloiseponnau.com
@eloiseponnau

