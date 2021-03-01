Andreas Kruszakin-Liboska

Vegan Recipes App

Download color palette
  1. Vegan Recipes App.png
  2. Vegan Recipes Background.png
  3. Vegan Recipes Research.png
  4. Vegan Recipes Problem Validation.png
  5. Vegan Recipes User Persona.png
  6. Vegan Recipes Wireframes.png
  7. Vegan Recipes Style Guide.png
  8. Vegan Recipes Appreciation.png

Hey Friends👋🏼,

That is my new project about vegan food recipes. It was inspired by the real-world problem that some individuals may face when they want to quickly and easily search for vegan recipes and support the planet by doing that, which is a lack of any modern app or website that would simplify the whole process to just a few taps. I have solved that problem by designing this application. It helps you to search for vegan recipes that are easy to make and delicious in a matter of seconds from anywhere in the world.

What are your thoughts?

✍🏼 Let me know in the comments down below.

Thanks 🙌🏼,
Andreas Kruszakin-Liboska

Inspired by:
- https://dribbble.com/shots/10615919-Chef-at-home 🔎
- https://dribbble.com/shots/11122293-Cooking-Mobile-App-Exploration🔎

