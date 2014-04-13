type collage

Dan Lehman

Dan Lehman
Dan Lehman
This is the first script lettering I've created in Illustrator and am super happy with the result (via @Spencer Charles skillshare class). I'm building the flavor type by hand too; the end result will be packaging for a line of cafe syrups.

Posted on Apr 13, 2014
