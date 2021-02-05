TravelFlame - Travel App UI Design Concept

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
TravelFlame is a perfect Android UI Kit for traveling. This modern design template is easy to customize, making it even easier for you to design your app. It is suitable for flight booking, travel agencies, e-ticketing, tour operator, hotel booking system, and many more.
Main Features of this Template
✔️ Pixel perfect UI Elements
✔️ Fully Layered and Well-organized
✔️ Minimal and Modern Design
✔️ Easy to Utilize and Customize
✔️ Compatible with Figma
✔️ Retina Ready
Have a project to discuss? We're available for Remote, Full-time, Contract, Freelance projects!
You can contact us at Upwork.
Follow me on Uplabs | Twitter | Linkedin | Instagram | Facebook | Behance