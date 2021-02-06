Ecommerce Illustration

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
New illustration on our last blog entry: Ecommerce, the world’s digital shop window.
In this story, we reflect on the brutal growth of eCommerce as a consequence of the pandemic, registering milestones in a few months, which companies estimated in a period of years.
In this piece, the illustrator Fran Pulido wanted to convey the possibility of buying from home in multiple stores, large and small, knowing that our shoes have left a warehouse in Hannover at 02:45 am or receiving updates on the stock of the coat we have in our wishlist. But he was also interested in what ecommerce has taken away from us: the walk to the store, the human contact… That is why all these windows cover most of the image of a landscape as desktop background.
