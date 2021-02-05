Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Preview Graphics

Preview Graphics drag and drop pagination picker preview store select input delete hover tabs upload software user interface ux app ui clean minimal
Hey everyone, a while ago we overhauled our store graphic functionality. Before, graphics were generated automatically. Now, you can select which graphic you'd like to show and even upload custom graphics. Preview graphics also became optional (a title graphic is mandatory).

Typeface: HK Grotesk (discovered it via Flo Steinle's IG post)
Icons: Heroicons
Graphics: The Shape of Design by Frank Chimero

Peace
Patrick ☯️

Clean, minimal interfaces, grids, and typography.

