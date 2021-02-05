🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hey everyone, a while ago we overhauled our store graphic functionality. Before, graphics were generated automatically. Now, you can select which graphic you'd like to show and even upload custom graphics. Preview graphics also became optional (a title graphic is mandatory).
Typeface: HK Grotesk (discovered it via Flo Steinle's IG post)
Icons: Heroicons
Graphics: The Shape of Design by Frank Chimero
Peace
Patrick ☯️