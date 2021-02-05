Hey everyone, a while ago we overhauled our store graphic functionality. Before, graphics were generated automatically. Now, you can select which graphic you'd like to show and even upload custom graphics. Preview graphics also became optional (a title graphic is mandatory).

Typeface: HK Grotesk (discovered it via Flo Steinle's IG post)

Icons: Heroicons

Graphics: The Shape of Design by Frank Chimero

Peace

Patrick ☯️