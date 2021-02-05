Katrina Magsano

#DailyUI 005 - App Icons

Katrina Magsano
Katrina Magsano
  • Save
#DailyUI 005 - App Icons dailyui005 005 illustration design ui figmadesign 100daychallenge figma uidesign dailyui daily 100 challenge 100daysofui
Download color palette

Hi, I just finished my 5th UI challenge. I made 3 icons for my most used apps. Let me know what you think about it!

Katrina Magsano
Katrina Magsano

More by Katrina Magsano

View profile
    • Like