Plant shop app

Plant shop app ios app trending minimal ui creative branding flat clean store flower plants garden plant shop plants app plant uiuxdesign design ecommerce app ecommerce shop
Shopping for plants has become easier with this app design. One can search for their favorite plants on this app, and order it and grow it in their backyard. User can search for the plant by simply clicking pictures of the plants around him/her. This mobile app design is made with Photoshop and Illustrator. You can Hire mobile app designers to create such an amazing mobile app!

