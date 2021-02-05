There are times when the existing things needs up gradation. After creating a few illustrations I have started to get this feeling that I need to take a step forward in exploring the various other types of colour palettes. Of course they may not have the same mood in them but I think that's going to be the beauty of it.

Actually the thought that have been stopping me was, that I might lose the impact and style of my work. But I feel it's best to be open to explorations.

