Team Website Builder Platform for Gamers

Hi, friends! You’re not gonna believe, we have a new shot for you! 😎 The Teamgath app — an online custom site builder to simplify the process of assembling teams in online competitions.

🎮 On the left you can see the work area of ​​the site editor, where you can add ready-made forms and sections and swap elements. We can also create our own unique elements from ready-made templates.

👨🏻‍💻 On the right we see a preview of the finished website page. You can add, change text and images directly through this preview. All text and image blocks are clickable and changeable.

You can literally touch the layout of the site.

🌚 The dark theme is familiar to the eye of the gamer, the user should not be distracted from his layout by the editor interface. Accent yellow highlights only those elements so users can find them quickly.

🕹This online constructor offers ready-made templates — for organizing eSports tournaments. On the one hand, the user may not burden himself with the ‘invention of the wheel’, quickly assembling the site from ready-made blocks in the game style. And on the other hand, all ready-made solutions can be easily customized.

Created by Olya Fleryanovich

