Find A Campsite App

Find A Campsite App
I was challenged to design an app that would incorporate AR. So, I thought on an app for camping lovers. An app that would allow the user to find the perfect camping site taking into consideration elevation, temperature, fauna and flora, it would even let you visualize how your tent would look all set up. Think about it? Wouldn't it be awesome.

Posted on Feb 4, 2021
