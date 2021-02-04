Nataliia Tuchapets

UI Concept

Nataliia Tuchapets
Nataliia Tuchapets
  • Save
UI Concept online store shopping app mobile app mobile ui trainee app minimal ui design
Download color palette

Trainee UI, the first job🙂

Don't forget to press 'L' if you like this shot and give me some feedback on the comment. Thanks guys! :)

View all tags
Posted on Feb 4, 2021
Nataliia Tuchapets
Nataliia Tuchapets

More by Nataliia Tuchapets

View profile
    • Like