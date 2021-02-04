Lisa Dzera

Architectural Showcase Mobile App

Lisa Dzera
Lisa Dzera
  • Save
Architectural Showcase Mobile App mobile app design mobile design mobile ui ux design product design ux ui design ui mobile app mobile
Download color palette

This mobile app enables users to browse through architectural designs, select a project to learn more, and download that project to experience it in virtual reality or as an interactive 360° photo.

My main goals when designing the app were to make it visually-driven, easy to use and navigate, and ensuring the VR and viewing functionalities were clear to all users.

Lisa Dzera
Lisa Dzera

More by Lisa Dzera

View profile
    • Like