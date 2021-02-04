Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Lucchini Johann

D for W.M. Dudok - Architype Project

D for W.M. Dudok - Architype Project
Day 04 — D for W.M. Dudok, dutch modernist architect born in Amsterdam. He designed the Hilversum Town Hall, one of the most influential building of its time.

Hope you like it! Please follow me on Instagram to discover the whole alphabet.

More to come... See you soon!
I am open to new projects! contact@johannlucchini.com

Instagram I Website

Branding, Graphic Design & Illustration in Paris, FR.
