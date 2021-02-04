Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Telegram Location-Based Chat Logo #2

Telegram Location-Based Chat Logo #2 initials cycling wheels minimal vector branding icon flat logotype logo bicycle
The Logotype for Location-Based Chat on Telegram. Contains two Cyrillic letters "Ж" and "В" in the form of wheels on a bicycle. They are an abbreviation of the city's name.

Posted on Feb 4, 2021
