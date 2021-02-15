Furniture App

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey Friends👋🏼,
That is my new project furniture finding. It was inspired by the real-world problem that some individuals may face when they want to quickly and easily find appropriate and stylish furniture for themselves, which is a lack of any modern app or website that would simplify the whole process to just a few taps. I have solved that problem by designing this application. It helps you with finding affordable and stylish furniture effectively and allows you to omit the complexity of searching it in a physical store efficiently and effortlessly in a matter of seconds from anywhere in the world.
What are your thoughts?
✍🏼 Let me know in the comments down below.
Thanks 🙌🏼,
Andreas Kruszakin-Liboska
Press “L” To Show Some Love 💗
Get more work on Behance ✏️
Follow me on Instagram | Facebook 🔔
Contact me by: andreaskruszakin@gmail.com ✉️
Inspired by:
- https://dribbble.com/shots/14073184-Furniture-Gallery-App 🔎
- https://dribbble.com/shots/14489924-Furniture-Store-Concept🔎