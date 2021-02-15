Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Andreas Kruszakin-Liboska

Furniture App

Andreas Kruszakin-Liboska
Andreas Kruszakin-Liboska
Furniture App
  Furniture App.png
  Furniture Background.png
  Furniture Research.png
  Furniture Problem Validation.png
  Furniture User Persona.png
  Furniture Wireframes.png
  Furniture Style Guide.png
  Furniture Appreciation.png

Hey Friends👋🏼,

That is my new project furniture finding. It was inspired by the real-world problem that some individuals may face when they want to quickly and easily find appropriate and stylish furniture for themselves, which is a lack of any modern app or website that would simplify the whole process to just a few taps. I have solved that problem by designing this application. It helps you with finding affordable and stylish furniture effectively and allows you to omit the complexity of searching it in a physical store efficiently and effortlessly in a matter of seconds from anywhere in the world.

What are your thoughts?

✍🏼 Let me know in the comments down below.

Thanks 🙌🏼,
Andreas Kruszakin-Liboska

Andreas Kruszakin-Liboska
Andreas Kruszakin-Liboska
