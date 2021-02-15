Furniture App

Hey Friends👋🏼,



That is my new project furniture finding. It was inspired by the real-world problem that some individuals may face when they want to quickly and easily find appropriate and stylish furniture for themselves, which is a lack of any modern app or website that would simplify the whole process to just a few taps. I have solved that problem by designing this application. It helps you with finding affordable and stylish furniture effectively and allows you to omit the complexity of searching it in a physical store efficiently and effortlessly in a matter of seconds from anywhere in the world.



What are your thoughts?

✍🏼 Let me know in the comments down below.



Thanks 🙌🏼,

Andreas Kruszakin-Liboska

Press “L” To Show Some Love 💗

Get more work on Behance ✏️

Follow me on Instagram | Facebook 🔔

Contact me by: andreaskruszakin@gmail.com ✉️

Inspired by:

- https://dribbble.com/shots/14073184-Furniture-Gallery-App 🔎

- https://dribbble.com/shots/14489924-Furniture-Store-Concept🔎