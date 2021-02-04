Trending designs to inspire you
Hello everyone!
It’s time to share the results of our work on Launch. Launch is a platform that helps students and recent graduates find a perfect internship or first job.
Users can see all the available positions as well as apply for them and contact the companies directly — all of this with vivid and convenient design.
For Launch, we worked on:
UX/UI design
Marketing graphic design
Have a project in mind? Contact us at https://northell.design