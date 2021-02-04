Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ahsan Rehman

Web UI/UX - Contrivers (Software Dev)

Ahsan Rehman
Ahsan Rehman
  • Save
Web UI/UX - Contrivers (Software Dev) web ui web ux ui ux design ui ux ui typography interaction design design branding
Download color palette

Contrivers is a Software development Agency based in Lahore,
the idea was to design a super clean and minimal website UI/UX with
a slick look.
Another target was to integrate the Upwork team profile here on website to divert the traffic from the website to the team's Upwork profile.

Have a project for me?
Drop me an email: ahsanthefreelancer@gmail.com

Checkout my portfolio on Behance: https://www.behance.net/ahsanrehma35e9

Work with me through Fiverr: https://www.fiverr.com/ahsanrehman867

Work with me through Upwork: https://www.upwork.com/freelancers/~01d017f9b0de90328f

Connect on Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/ahsan-rehman-150645133/

Connect on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ahsanm007/

Ahsan Rehman
Ahsan Rehman

More by Ahsan Rehman

View profile
    • Like