MHG Mobile App - Behance Case Study

I have posted a Behance UX/UI design case study of a mobile app that I had done in 2018. It's a digital solution to an analog problem, MyHealthyGut provides convenient and data-backed tools to celiacs, those with gluten-intolerance, and anyone else looking to manage and improve their digestive health.

Please check the full case study at this URL: https://www.behance.net/gallery/112829181/MHG-Mobile-App-UXUI-Case-Study

Disclaimer: This project was done at Troon Technologies.

Product Design, UI/UX, Branding. Open for Hire!
