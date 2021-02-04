MHG Mobile App - Behance Case Study

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hi Dribbblers!
I have posted a Behance UX/UI design case study of a mobile app that I had done in 2018. It's a digital solution to an analog problem, MyHealthyGut provides convenient and data-backed tools to celiacs, those with gluten-intolerance, and anyone else looking to manage and improve their digestive health.
Please check the full case study at this URL: https://www.behance.net/gallery/112829181/MHG-Mobile-App-UXUI-Case-Study
I hope you guys like it.
Let me know your thoughts in the comment section.
--
Disclaimer: This project was done at Troon Technologies.
Let's connect: Instagram | Behance | Facebook