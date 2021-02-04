Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
KYP, dribbble!

KYP, dribbble! character vector color graphic design mindset illustration
In my country the word "KYP" (this is how it looks written in bulgarian) is a manifestation of profanity often seen written on walls. Recently I heard of interpretation where this word is actually an abbreviation of the phrase "keep youself positive" and I loved it.
So yes - it's up to you to wink and negativity becomes positivity. KYP!

Posted on Feb 4, 2021
