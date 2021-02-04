Purrweb UI

Mental Health Therapy Platform

Mental Health Therapy Platform psychology mental healthcare therapy mentalhealth mental health health platform dashboard web startup mvp online react native mobile ux ui purrweb design app
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Hiya, friends! We’re here with a new shot: a platform where users can communicate with psychologists and psychotherapists! 👩‍⚕️

🤙 Users can communicate via chats, audio, and video calls. Also, there are medical records and special surveys for patients.

📆 On the left, you can see the menu with 3 main sections. The subsections are a little to the right. In the center, there’s a search bar — here users can find a therapist. Lower you can see the therapists’ cards with descriptions: area of expertise, schedule, communication methods.

🤍 The color scheme is quite restrained. Since it’s a medical app, we decided to use mainly cool and neutral shades. It creates an effect of sterility and cleanness, plus, calms the users down.

🌝 This app allows users to take care of their mental health online!

Created by Anastasia Miklashevich

