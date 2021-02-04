Mental Health Therapy Platform

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com
Hiya, friends! We’re here with a new shot: a platform where users can communicate with psychologists and psychotherapists! 👩⚕️
🤙 Users can communicate via chats, audio, and video calls. Also, there are medical records and special surveys for patients.
📆 On the left, you can see the menu with 3 main sections. The subsections are a little to the right. In the center, there’s a search bar — here users can find a therapist. Lower you can see the therapists’ cards with descriptions: area of expertise, schedule, communication methods.
🤍 The color scheme is quite restrained. Since it’s a medical app, we decided to use mainly cool and neutral shades. It creates an effect of sterility and cleanness, plus, calms the users down.
🌝 This app allows users to take care of their mental health online!
Created by Anastasia Miklashevich
