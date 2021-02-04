Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Alisa Harutyunyan

Healthcare dashboard

Hello!
Glad to introduce my recent project, a medical dashboard. The app enables you to create your own healthcare plan.

Thanks for watching and pressing "L"

Posted on Feb 4, 2021
