Bear X Designs

Summer Treats

Summer Treats follow me new design treats treat cold coldtreat sweet tooth sweet logo digital painting digitalart design
"A Sweet Treat to beat the heat!"

follow me on Instagram at: @bear.x.designs
Hold up! Why am I posting this cool and sweet treat? Well... My dear friends, I just miss the taste of popsicles. It's currently winter where I am, and well... I can't eat cold things.

And I have to wait till June...

*Ahem* Anyways, since I am on the topic of popsicles, what's your guys favourite flavour? Comment below! My favourite is strawberry and orange 🍊 🍓

Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

