Summer Treats

"A Sweet Treat to beat the heat!"

Hold up! Why am I posting this cool and sweet treat? Well... My dear friends, I just miss the taste of popsicles. It's currently winter where I am, and well... I can't eat cold things.

And I have to wait till June...

*Ahem* Anyways, since I am on the topic of popsicles, what's your guys favourite flavour? Comment below! My favourite is strawberry and orange 🍊 🍓