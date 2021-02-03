Marco Feicht
FeichtMedia

Image Management Dashboard — Dark Mode –

Marco Feicht
FeichtMedia
Marco Feicht for FeichtMedia
Hire Us
  • Save
Image Management Dashboard — Dark Mode – management management system image management image dashboard design dashboard ui dashboard dark mode dark digital design ui minimalistic clean
Download color palette

After adding dark mode to our website we're adding it to our ImageManager. This is the first concept for the image overview in dark mode.

————————
FeichtMedia is a Munich-based award-winning creative and digital agency. We create unique websites that help our partners to stand out and connect to people.

We’re available for work! - You can find us at: https://feicht.media
Follow us on social: Facebook / LinkedIn

FeichtMedia
FeichtMedia
Award-winning digital agency
Hire Us

More by FeichtMedia

View profile
    • Like