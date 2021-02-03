Carolin Seng

Sweets Icon Set

Carolin Seng
Carolin Seng
Hire Me
  • Save
Sweets Icon Set outline sketch library iconography sweets icon iconset icon set
Sweets Icon Set outline sketch library iconography sweets icon iconset icon set
Download color palette
  1. sweetsIconSetcaro.jpg
  2. sweetsIconSet_messy.png

I'm currently working on a Sweets Icon Set.

Any ideas for more sweets in this set? Great! 👍 Leave a comment 🍭😋

View all tags
Posted on Feb 3, 2021
Carolin Seng
Carolin Seng
graphic & UI designer in Hamburg 🇩🇪🇪🇺
Hire Me

More by Carolin Seng

View profile
    • Like