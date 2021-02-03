Lucchini Johann

C for Santiago Calatrava - Architype Project

C for Santiago Calatrava - Architype Project typeface type lettering architect architecture design architecture abstract alphabet minimal art direction design typography graphic design johannlucchini
Day 03 — C for Santiago Calatrava and the incredible Chicago o’hare airport.

Swipe to see the building

Hope you like it! Please follow me on Instagram to discover the whole alphabet.

More to come... See you soon!
