Hey-hey! Check out how the Purrweb team designed the Job Finder app. Let’s look for a job together! Ha-ha! We mean for a shot! 😄

🔑 We got 3 screens for ya! The main screen — contains all the main information, for example, you can divide vacancies into categories, see popular ones, and the vacancies that you recently viewed are marked below. And what an app without keyword search!

On the second screen, you can set up skills in your virtual resume. And most importantly, it's very simple — you just need to move the runner. Of course, you can add more skills if you are a super expert. 👨🏻‍🔬

🤓 The third screen contains a more detailed vacancy card. It contains all the basic information about the vacancy, and you can quickly and easily send a response to the vacancy.

🏳️‍🌈 We have a color scheme built on two contrasts — tone and color. Dark screens and black buttons are responsible for tonal contrast, and bright spots of yellow and green are responsible for color contrast.

🖥 The app contains all the most up-to-date and relevant vacancies from the IT industry and other nearby areas. This helps a person easily find a position of interest and speeds up the search for a job.

Created by Polina Tolmacheva

