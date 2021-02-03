Nucleus - Exploration Pages

Hey guys!

Let me share with you exploration set of the product pages we designed for Nucleus.

Late last year, Nucleus reached out to us to help them build their brand, various mobile flows and online presence that reach different groups of their target audience.

Behind Nucleus, a UK-based startup, is a team of seasoned business and tech leaders. All with extensive insight into the online user experience. And all determined to shake it up for the better.

Wouldn’t it be great if you never had to create another username or password ever again? And what if you could buy or sign up for anything online, just by showing your face? Say hello to safe and frictionless payments, seamless user verification and effortless compliance. Say hello to Nucleus.

