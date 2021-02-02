2 Dribbble Invitations – Open Until Feb. 16

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey there dribbble gang!
I have 2 invitations to the dribbble platform that I would like to share with 2 deserving individuals.
If you are a logo designer or illustrator, you need to do the following to be considered:
• Email me your portfolio (or your best works) to hello@zeropoint7.studio until 16 February 2021.
• Place "dribbble Invitational" in the email subject
The winners will be notified on February 18th, 2021.
May the odds be ever in your favor!
Smash [L] to show some ❤ + follow 🙈for more inspo!
More projects on:
Instagram | Behance | LogoLounge | RedBubble