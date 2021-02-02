Serge – zeropoint7 Studio

2 Dribbble Invitations – Open Until Feb. 16

black and white minimalism minimalist logomark illustrator logo designer portfolio tickets illustration logo design dribbble invite dribbble dribbble best shot invite giveaway dribbble invitations dribbble invitation dribbble invite giveaway dribbble invites dribbble invite
Hey there dribbble gang!

I have 2 invitations to the dribbble platform that I would like to share with 2 deserving individuals.

If you are a logo designer or illustrator, you need to do the following to be considered:

• Email me your portfolio (or your best works) to hello@zeropoint7.studio until 16 February 2021.
• Place "dribbble Invitational" in the email subject

The winners will be notified on February 18th, 2021.

May the odds be ever in your favor!

Crafting strategic brand identity solutions that elevate.

