Daus Haus Logo

Ivan Bsko

Daus Haus is a talented product team in a large IT-company. They provide digital services for big businesses.

For this logo, I used a brick as a metaphor. Two bricks are a part of the house and the whole house is the company.

I used the Source Code Pro (mono) typeface. Letters are vertically aligned to each other. It helps to balance the logo and makes it feel more like bricks.

Posted on Feb 2, 2021
Product Designer

