Daus Haus Logo

Daus Haus is a talented product team in a large IT-company. They provide digital services for big businesses.
For this logo, I used a brick as a metaphor. Two bricks are a part of the house and the whole house is the company.
I used the Source Code Pro (mono) typeface. Letters are vertically aligned to each other. It helps to balance the logo and makes it feel more like bricks.