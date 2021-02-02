Agency landing page

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hi guys,
Here I'm designing a landing page based on Digital agency. I am trying to bring some great visuals with some advanced features.
This shot is about a simple, elegant and powerful layout. The design will help to implement good user experience and a flexilble userflow.
Share your thoughts and love "L".
My Responsibilities
• Implementing user experience (UX)
• Implementing user interface (UI)
Tools used
• Design - Figma; Illustrator
Font used
Montserrat & Roboto
