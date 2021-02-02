Agency landing page

Saikat Kumar
Saikat Kumar
Saikat Kumar for unflip
Hi guys,

Here I'm designing a landing page based on Digital agency. I am trying to bring some great visuals with some advanced features.

This shot is about a simple, elegant and powerful layout. The design will help to implement good user experience and a flexilble userflow.

Share your thoughts and love "L".

My Responsibilities
• Implementing user experience (UX)
• Implementing user interface (UI)

Tools used
• Design - Figma; Illustrator

Font used
Montserrat & Roboto

Digital product design agency. UX/UI, Web design, Branding.
