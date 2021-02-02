Stages Brand Guidelines

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello Dribbble World!
Stages is an online platform with thousands of classes for teaching specialities in categories such as IT, Business, Design, Marketing and more.
Every element of the site, from bright Van Gogh’s colors to high-quality typography, creates a corporate identity of Stages. To agree and consolidate the main provisions of the company's style, we have created the Stages Brand Manual. It includes logo versions, typography, color palette, and all do's and don't of identity.
