Lucchini Johann

B for Shigeru Ban - Architype Project

B for Shigeru Ban - Architype Project centre pompidou letter architype alphabet minimal typeface design 36daysoftype architecture type typeface lettering art direction graphic design design typography johannlucchini
Second letter of the Architype Project!

B for Shigeru Ban, beautiful wood structure for the Centre Pompidou in Metz, France. Swipe to see the building

Hope you like it! Please follow me on Instagram to discover the whole alphabet.

More to come... See you soon!
I am open to new projects! contact@johannlucchini.com

Instagram I Website

Branding, Graphic Design & Illustration in Paris, FR.
