Photo Gallery App

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
Heyyo! We’re happy to share with you the design we made for a photo editor app 📸
🖼 On the left you can see the home screen with the user's personal photo gallery and recommendations. There’s a search button and users can search photos by categories. On the right is the editor screen. Here users can crop and rotate pictures.
🍊 For this app we used a minimalistic black-and-white color palette with orange as the accent color. This interface is designed so that users would be focused on the colors of their photos.
🏙 In this app, users can not only edit their pictures but also publish them and look through photos of other users!
Press L if you like our design and share feedback!
Created by Sergey Bulanov
PS We know to utilize UI/UX design to make users fall in love with a product. Check out how we used our skills to:
- raise $400k as capital for startup
- streamline cryptocurrency e-wallet
- reboot a Real Estate startup
- help newbies jump into investing
- conquer the chef freelance market
- simplify the life of event organizers
And that's not all — you can find more case studies in our Blog! 💜
