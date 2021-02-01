Bryan Soto

Joy Authority Band

Joy Authority Band
This one was a great company to work for. We decided to go with a simple template that showed who the band was. Also, we decided to add as many pictures of the band to show their clients who they are and the services they provide
These are some shots of our pages that we made for The Word Unleashed.

Posted on Feb 1, 2021
