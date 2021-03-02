Rick Byrne

Mythical Maidens: Cassandra

Mythical Maidens: Cassandra cassandra warn mythical prediction myth logo troy woman prophecy
  1. Misunderstood_Myths_Dribble_Circle_Cass_1600.jpg
  2. Misunderstood_Myths_Dribble_Type_Circle_Cass_1600.jpg
  3. Myths_Cassandra_sticker_stacked.jpg
  4. Myths_Cassndra_angled.jpg

This is a personal project to re-examine female mythical personas and depict them as they were originally portrayed not as many movies and tv shows depict them in popular culture.

To see the full project and find out more about Cassandra, click here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/112468737/Misunderstood-Myths

Posted on Mar 2, 2021
