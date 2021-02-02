Metaspace - Geometric Motion // Test Render 1

Ciao Dribbblers! 🌞

I’m happy to show you the firs rendered video of my ongoing 3D motion project, in which I intend to make platonic and sacred geometrical animations. 💫

I have just began 3D design & animation, and it's a really amazing adventure to learn and experience a whole new dimension. I'm really satisfied with the result, but also feel that I have to make further experiments to achieve even better results.

Tools used: Blender & AE

Feedbacks are much welcome! 🙏🏼