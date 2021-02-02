Metaspace - Geometric Motion // Test Render 1

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Ciao Dribbblers! 🌞
I’m happy to show you the firs rendered video of my ongoing 3D motion project, in which I intend to make platonic and sacred geometrical animations. 💫
I have just began 3D design & animation, and it's a really amazing adventure to learn and experience a whole new dimension. I'm really satisfied with the result, but also feel that I have to make further experiments to achieve even better results.
Tools used: Blender & AE
Feedbacks are much welcome! 🙏🏼