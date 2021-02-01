Canada Post Bear Stamps Exploration

Every once in a while we find a project from the DKNG archives that didn’t get to see the light of day, but still brings us joy to share. A couple years back we got to work on a pitch for a series of Bears of Canada postage stamps for Canada Post. Although our stamps didn’t make their way to market, we wanted to share a bit of our process for these stamps - how they started in sketch form, and eventually evolved into illustrated stamps representing two of Canada’s native bear species - Grizzly Bears and Polar Bears.