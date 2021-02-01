Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Abominable Ski Lodge

Abominable Ski Lodge snow vector character identity mountain colorado nashville abominable weekly challenge branding restaurant goggles sasquatch mountains lodge ski snowboard yeti logo
Abominable Ski Lodge is a fast-casual bar + eatery right at the base of the slopes. The food is great, the bar is fully stocked, and the staff there are MUCH nicer than the name makes them sound.

(Posted this on the 'gram last week but forgot to upload it here – so we will have TWO logos to share on Dribbble this week!)

