Milica Gubecka

Modern Design For UK Facility Management Company

Milica Gubecka
Milica Gubecka
Hire Me
  • Save
Modern Design For UK Facility Management Company research modern minimal brand identity branding responsive design responsive logo development covid19 web ux ui design
Download color palette

Logo Design, UI/UX Design, SEO, Social Media Campaign, and Development for the company "Ripper Associates" based in UK, London.
.
Check it out live: LINK
.
Tell me your thoughts.
.
For working inquiries, contact at:
milica@rodller.com

Milica Gubecka
Milica Gubecka
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Milica Gubecka

View profile
    • Like