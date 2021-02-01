The Food Sister book

The Food Sister is the new project of Myriam Sabolla, an enthusiast professional in the communication and food sector and a great mum and cook.

In collaboration with her I have defined a look and feel for the brand communication and website as well as for all the collateral materials (packaging, labels, brochures, etc).

Flagship of this project is the illustrated recipe book, edited and illustrated completely by me both as regards the layout of the book and the internal illustrations and cover. The illustrations are all custom, digital and with a vintage flair to her communication.

The project contains several design elements: from the logo to the website, up to the printed book. All these elements of the project speak the same language, have the same style and tell a story, that of The Food Sister, made of love for their work, tradition and attention to detail.