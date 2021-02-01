Siggi Baldursson

Login & Sign-up | deepdivr (SaaS)
Hey y'all! 🏀

Here is login and sign-up pages that I created and developed for deepdivr, a social media analytics platform, which helps companies increase their ROI on social media advertisement spend.
https://deepdivr.io/

All feedback welcome and appreciated.

Thanks for viewing!

