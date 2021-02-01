Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mohamed Mazouz

Projects Management - App Concept Design

Mohamed Mazouz
Mohamed Mazouz
Hire Me
  • Save
Projects Management - App Concept Design visual minimal clean design user experience user interface design user interface dark design dark theme dark ui dark app visual design app design mobile design mobile ui design ux ui
Download color palette

Hello guys,

I'm glad to share with you another piece of my design concepts as task management app.

If you enjoy what you see, make sure to press "L", and don't forget to leave a comment.

Peace! ✌️❤️

Mohamed Mazouz
Mohamed Mazouz
Design for people and future 🚀
Hire Me

More by Mohamed Mazouz

View profile
    • Like