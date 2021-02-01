Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Food Delivery App dish delivery service food illustration order food and drink cooking chief delivery app delivery food startup mvp online react native mobile ux ui purrweb design app
Hello, guys! We’re happy to share with you the design we made for the Food Delivery app! This is an app for finding a cook who will talk and deliver your food home. 🍔

🌮 How it works — you don't have time to cook, but really want to eat delicious homemade food. You can look for a chef, look at his menu, choose and connect with them to discuss payment and delivery.

👩‍🍳 On the left screen there is a search for the chef. You can see the chefs in your area, look them up, and can get in touch with them. On the right screen — look at the chef's menu and swipe the dishes and read their description.

🍅 The color palette is close to the palette of delicious food. Like green for greenery, red-orange for tomatoes or peppers and etc.

Created by Julia Tikhiy-Tishchenko

