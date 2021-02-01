Trending designs to inspire you
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
Hello, guys! We’re happy to share with you the design we made for the Food Delivery app! This is an app for finding a cook who will talk and deliver your food home. 🍔
🌮 How it works — you don't have time to cook, but really want to eat delicious homemade food. You can look for a chef, look at his menu, choose and connect with them to discuss payment and delivery.
👩🍳 On the left screen there is a search for the chef. You can see the chefs in your area, look them up, and can get in touch with them. On the right screen — look at the chef's menu and swipe the dishes and read their description.
🍅 The color palette is close to the palette of delicious food. Like green for greenery, red-orange for tomatoes or peppers and etc.
Press L if you like our design and share feedback!
Created by Julia Tikhiy-Tishchenko
