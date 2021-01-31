Elizaveta UI/UX designer

Sushi Restaurant - Landing Website Page

Elizaveta UI/UX designer
Elizaveta UI/UX designer
  • Save
Sushi Restaurant - Landing Website Page japanese food page design sushi roll sushi website design website restaurant ux ui design
Download color palette

Hello everyone,
Exploring some new layout style to implement in a website I'm working on. Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome!
Press 'L' if you like this design.

Elizaveta UI/UX designer
Elizaveta UI/UX designer

More by Elizaveta UI/UX designer

View profile
    • Like